Murphy and partners come up empty at Cutthroat-1 well offshore Brazil

Murphy Oil and its partners ExxonMobil and Enauta Energia announced that drilling has concluded at the Cutthroat-1 exploration well in block SEAL-M-428 in the Sergipe-Alagoas Basin offshore Brazil.

While the presence of hydrocarbons was not found, the partner group will continue to integrate the exploration well data into its regional subsurface interpretation efforts to better understand the exploration potential of its deepwater blocks in the Sergipe-Alagoas Basin.

Cutthroat-1 is located nearly 90 km offshore Brazil and was drilled in 3,094 m of water by Seadrill’s West Saturn drillship. It is one of multiple prospects that the partner group has mapped in the Sergipe-Alagoas Basin.

ExxonMobil is the operator and holds 50% working interest in nine offshore SEAL blocks that span over 6,800 sq km. Enauta Energia holds 30% working interest, and Murphy Oil holds 20% working interest in the partnership.