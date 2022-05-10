Global and Regional MarketsNewsSafety and ESGVideos

Nabors looks to tech partnerships to develop geothermal at scale

May 10, 2022
May 10, 2022

Geothermal energy has become an increasingly attractive option for drilling contractors looking to explore lower-emission energy projects. For the past couple of years, Nabors Industries has engaged in a number of geothermal venture investment opportunities, partnering with technology providers to develop systems that could help to deploy geothermal at scale. In this interview from the 2022 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC), Guillermo Sierra, VP Strategic Initiatives – Energy Transition at Nabors, speaks about the company’s philosophy toward geothermal investment, as well as the value that the drilling industry can provide in helping to scale geothermal systems.

