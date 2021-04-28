Neptune Energy begins final well campaign at Duva field

Neptune Energy and its partners announced that drilling has begun on four production wells on the Duva field in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea.

The wells are being drilled by the Deepsea Yantai semisubmersible, operated by Odfjell Drilling. All four wells were pre-drilled and cased off at a depth of 2,500 m prior to starting the final drilling campaign.

Duva is a fast-track project being developed as a subsea installation with three oil producers and one gas producer, tied back to the Neptune-operated Gjøa semi-submersible platform.

“This is the final phase of the Duva development project, and we are currently working to accelerate the start-up date. An efficient drilling campaign forms an integral part of achieving this. Duva will both increase production and extend the operational life of our operated Gjøa platform,” said Erik Oppedal, Director of Projects and Engineering in Norway for Neptune Energy.

The Deepsea Yantai is now set to drill the reservoir sections, install the lower completions and execute well clean-up activities. The drilling work is estimated to take around 110 days.

Duva is scheduled to come online in the third quarter of 2021 and will add approximately 25,000 boe/day to the Gjøa facility.

The subsea works associated with Duva were successfully completed in 2020, with the four subsea trees installed in March 2021, successfully overcoming significant challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Duva oil and gas field was Neptune’s first discovery in the Norwegian North Sea, a strategically important area supporting the company’s growth. It is located 14 km northeast of the Gjøa field, at a water depth of 360 metres.