Neptune Energy and Eserv partner for digitization of Cygnus platform

Neptune Energy announced a new partnership with 3D technology specialist Eserv as part of the ongoing digitalization of Neptune’s assets, including its operated Cygnus gas platform in the UK southern North Sea.

Using 3D and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, a digital map of all three bridge-linked jackets was captured, enabling Neptune Energy to detect asset integrity issues early and plan fabric maintenance work on Cygnus.

Specialist engineers and integrity experts now have the opportunity to carry out a significant amount of their traditional work from onshore, reducing the cost and environmental impacts associated with traveling offshore.

The partnership with Eserv is part of the first phase of Neptune Energy’s strategy to digitize its assets and processes and enables remote subject matter expert advice for offshore personnel, virtual visual inspections and site surveys.

“We are excited to be early adopters of such innovative technologies which can enhance the efficiency and safety of our operations, reduce costs and offshore travel, and enable greater collaboration between our onshore and offshore teams,” Alexandra Thomas, Neptune’s UK Managing Director, said. “The use of digital technologies is particularly valuable at this time, given restrictions on travel and the necessity for social distancing offshore.”

The digital mapping of the Cygnus gas production platform, which is capable of producing approximately 6% of UK domestic gas demand, is one element of the partnership with Aberdeen-based Eserv. As part of an ongoing digital transition, onshore teams can take a virtual walkthrough of the entire platform, plan work and monitor changes in the physical structure, identifying potential issues early and accurately.

The AI element of the technology is being “trained” to identify thousands of individual components, valves and other plant equipment, and is “learning” how to spot potential integrity issues including corrosion.

“Although remote and digital data solutions have come into their own this year due to travel and logistical restrictions, we have been advancing advocates of using 3D data to revolutionize the offshore maintenance and asset integrity space for a number of years now,” Dan Millard, Eserv’s Managing Director, said. “In fact our flagship AS-TEG, that brings new digital applications and workflows together, is the result of five years of continuous research and development.”

“As such it’s really gratifying for us to collaborate with a highly innovative and progressive operator such as Neptune Energy, supporting them to derive the benefits of this transformative platform: enhanced safety and efficiency, and reduced costs and environmental impact,” Mr Millard concluded.