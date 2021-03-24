Neptune Energy awards Borr Drilling contract for Dutch, UK campaigns

Neptune Energy announced the award of a $21.4 million contract to Borr Drilling, consolidating development, exploration and P&A activities in the Dutch and UK sectors of the North Sea, and reducing costs and operational emissions. The activities will be carried out by Borr Drilling’s new Prospector 1 jackup which is equipped with technologies that reduce carbon and nitrogen emissions from its operations by up to 95%.

“Previous drilling contracts have traditionally been awarded at a country level, but by consolidating these workscopes we have adopted a more collaborative and efficient approach with Borr Drilling,” said Brett McIntyre, Global Head of Drilling and Wells at Neptune Energy. “We have an exciting program of activities planned to support the growth of our global business, and this is an excellent example of how E&P companies and supply chain can work together, adopting the latest technologies and commercial models to improve efficiency and reducing emissions across a variety of offshore activities.”

The Prospector 1 uses a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system which reduces emissions of nitrogen (NOx) and carbon (COx).

“We are delighted to be awarded this work scope and look forward to working with Neptune once again for this upcoming campaign. This contract award demonstrates our focused collaboration to deliver consistently safe, efficient, high quality drilling services to our customer. We are always looking for ways to improve the efficiency of our operations and to reduce our impact on the environment and the installation of a SCR system on Prospector 1 represents a major step on our sustainability journey,” said Harvey Snowling, COO at Borr Drilling.

The contract includes an option for an additional three wells after the initial seven-month drilling campaign is completed.