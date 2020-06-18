Neptune Energy begins Dugong drilling campaign

Neptune Energy announced drilling has commenced on the Dugong exploration well in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea.

Dugong is the first operated exploration well to be drilled by Neptune in the northern North Sea since the Duva discovery in 2016.

“A discovery in Dugong could open up new and exciting opportunities in surrounding licences, making it an important well in establishing a new core area for Neptune in Norway,” Steinar Meland, Neptune’s Director of Exploration & Development in Norway, said. “This activity underlines the importance of the region to Neptune’s geographically-diverse portfolio.”

Dugong is located 158 km west of Florø, Norway, at a water depth of 330 m, and is close to the existing production facilities of the Snorre field. The reservoir lies at a depth of 3,250 – 3,400 m.

The drilling program comprises a main bore with a down-dip side track, subject to the results of the main bore.

Dugong will be drilled by the Deepsea Yantai semisubmersible rig, owned by CIMC and operated by Odfjell Drilling.