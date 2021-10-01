Neptune Energy begins Dugong Tail drilling campaign

Neptune Energy has commenced drilling on the Dugong Tail exploration well in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea.

The Dugong Tail is being drilled by the Deepsea Yantai semisubmersible rig, owned by CIMC and operated by Odfjell Drilling. The well is located within the Neptune-operated Dugong Production License 882.

“Dugong Tail represents an important geophysical calibration point for the license, with the potential to unlock further prospectivity in the region,” said Steinar Meland, Neptune Energy’s Director of Exploration & Development in Norway.

“This positive activity demonstrates Neptune’s commitment to investing in Norway, underlining the importance of the country to our global portfolio.”

Dugong Tail is located 120 km west of Florø, Norway, in a water depth of 320 m and is close to the existing production facilities of the Snorre field. The reservoir lies at a depth of 3,200-3,500 m.

The drilling program comprises a main bore with the potential for sidetracks, if hydrocarbons are encountered.

Dugong was one of the largest discoveries on the NCS last year. A recent drill stem test of Dugong has been completed and is under evaluation.