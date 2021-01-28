Neptune Energy begins Seagull drilling campaign

Neptune Energy, along with joint venture partners BP and JAPEX, announced that drilling has commenced on the Seagull project in the UK Central North Sea.

The Gorilla VI (JU-248) jackup rig, operated by Valaris, will drill four wells for the development over the course of the drilling campaign which is expected to last 18 months.

“In late 2020, we successfully completed the first subsea construction phase for the Seagull project, that underpins Neptune’s further growth on the UKCS,” said Alexandra Thomas, UK Managing Director at Neptune Energy. “Thanks to a collaborative approach between Neptune, our partners BP and JAPEX and key contractors, we are progressing with the project at pace and have reached another important milestone. Seagull is expected to produce 50,000 BOED and will make a significant contribution to both UK MER and energy security, as well as supporting local supply chains.”

Seagull is a high pressure, high temperature (HPHT) development on UK license P1622 Block 22/29C, 17km south of the BP-operated ETAP Central Processing Facility (CPF). Proved plus probable gross reserves are estimated at 50 million BOE.

The development will be tied back to the ETAP CPF, partially utilizing existing subsea infrastructure. Gas from the development will come onshore at the CATS processing terminal at Teesside, while oil will come onshore through the Forties Pipeline System to the Kinneil Terminal at Grangemouth.

Neptune is the operator of Seagull and has a 35% equity interest. Its joint venture partners are bp with 50% and JAPEX with 15%.