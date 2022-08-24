Neptune Energy begins work on 10th well at Cygnus gas field

Neptune Energy has begun an infill drilling campaign at its operated Cygnus gas field in the southern North Sea, its 10th on the field. Upon completion of the campaign in Q4 2022, the Cygnus gas facility will be capable of producing enough gas for approximately 2 million UK households.

Cygnus is an important component of the UK North Sea’s energy infrastructure and has one of the lowest carbon intensities on the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS), at approximately 2kg of CO 2 /BOE.

“The 10th well is part of the existing Cygnus field development plan and will support additional supplies of much-needed low carbon gas for UK households from this winter,” said Alan Muirhead, Neptune Energy’s UK Country Director. “Domestic production has a crucial role in supporting UK energy security and Neptune has been working hard to incrementally increase natural gas supplies from its operated assets, including from Cygnus in the UK and from Gjøa in Norway, which is exported via the FLAGS pipeline to the St. Fergus Gas Terminal in the North-East of Scotland.”

The drilling operation is being carried out by Borr Drilling’s Prospector 1 jackup, equipped with technologies that reduce carbon and nitrogen emissions from drilling by up to 95%, and particle matter emissions by more than 85%.