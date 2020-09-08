West Phoenix spuds Bue well in Norwegian North Sea for Neptune Energy

Neptune Energy has confirmed that drilling on the Bue well (6406/12-G-1) on the Fenja field in the Norwegian North Sea commenced on 1 September. “Well 6406/12-G-1 has several objectives. It will act as a pilot for the location of Fenja’s production and injection wells and will support the appraisal of the Bue discovery,” Steinar Meland, Neptune’s Director of Exploration and Development in Norway, said. “It will also enhance our understanding of the Frisbee prospect, which is located just below Bue.”

Fenja is located in the Norwegian Sea, 120 km north of Kristiansund. Bue is being drilled by Seadrill‘s West Phoenix.

The Fenja oil and gas field comprises the Pil and Bue discoveries. Pil is being developed first, with two subsea templates tied back to the Njord A platform for processing and export. Six wells are to be drilled: three oil production wells, two water injection wells and one gas injection well. Production at the field is expected to last for 16 years.

If the drilling campaign at Bue shows positive results, Bue will be phased in with one production well and one water injection well in the existing subsea templates. Bue may generate an additional 20 million BOE.

The well stream from the Fenja field is transported by pipeline to Njord A for processing. The oil will be stored at the Njord B facility for transfer to tankers. The reinjected gas will be produced toward the end of the oil production period and transported via the Åsgard Transport System.