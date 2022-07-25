Neptune Energy completes final well campaign on Fenja field

Neptune Energy announced it has drilled four development wells on the Fenja field, which it operates in the Norwegian Sea, in preparation for production startup. The field is scheduled to come on stream in Q1 2023 and will produce approximately 28,000 BOED at peak.

The Fenja development consists of two subsea templates tied back to the Njord A platform via a production pipeline, water and gas injection pipelines and an umbilical. The wells consist of two oil producers, one water injector and a gas injector. The gas injector will be converted to a gas producer towards the end of field life.

“The completion of the drilling campaign on the Fenja field represents the final step of the development project, and we are now ready for production startup. This region of the Norwegian Sea is a strategically important growth area for Neptune, with high prospectivity,” said Erik Oppedal, Neptune Energy’s Director of Projects & Engineering in Norway.

The Fenja oil and gas field is situated in a water depth of 325 m, around 36 km southwest of the Equinor-operated Njord A platform. Neptune holds a 22.5% owner share in Njord A, which is located 120 km north of Kristiansund.

The wells were drilled by the Deepsea Yantai, a semisubmersible rig, operated by Odfjell Drilling.