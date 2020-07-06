Neptune Energy confirms hydrocarbon discovery at Dugong well

Neptune Energy and its partners announced the discovery of hydrocarbons at the Dugong well (PL 882) in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea.

Upon entering the reservoir, logs and cuttings have identified hydrocarbons and a decision has been made to initiate coring.

The operations in the reservoir section are still at an early stage and final results are not yet available. A contingent side-track may be drilled to further define the extent of the discovery.

Dugong is located 158 km west of Florø, Norway, at a water depth of 330 m, and is close to the existing production facilities of the Snorre field. The reservoir lies at a depth of 3,250 – 3,400 m.

The drilling program comprises a main bore with a down-dip side track, subject to the results of the main bore.

Dugong has been drilled by the Deepsea Yantai semisubmersible rig, owned by CIMC and operated by Odfjell Drilling.