Neptune Energy confirms hydrocarbons at Calypso well offshore Norway

Neptune Energy announced that hydrocarbons have been encountered in the Calypso exploration well in the Norwegian Sea, located within the Neptune-operated PL938 license. The operations in the reservoir section remain at an early stage and it has yet to be confirmed if commercial volumes are present.

The Calypso prospect is located within one of Neptune’s core areas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, 14 km northwest of the Draugen field and 22 km northeast of the Njord A platform.

Calypso is being drilled by the Deepsea Yantai, a semi-submersible rig owned by CIMC and operated by Odfjell Drilling.