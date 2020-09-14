Neptune Energy receives clearance to drill Norwegian North Sea well

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) has issued a permit for Neptune Energy to drill well 6406/12-G-1 H on license 5086 in the Norwegian North Sea. A wildcat well will be drilled from Seadrill’s West Phoenix semisubmersible in the license after completing an observation well. On 1 September, the West Phoenix began drilling the Bue well on the Fenja field in the Norwegian North Sea.

The well will be drilled approximately 22.3 mi (36 km) southwest of the Njord field. This is the seventh exploration well to be drilled in the license.

Neptune holds a 30% ownership stake and is the operator of the license. Other licensees are Var Energi, Suncor Energy and DNO Norge.