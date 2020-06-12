Neptune Energy receives clearance to drill pair of North Sea wells

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) has granted Neptune Energy a drilling permit for wells 34/4-14 S and 34/4-15 A, located in production license 882 in the North Sea.

The wells will be drilled from Odjfell Drilling’s Deepsea Yantai semisubmersible following the conclusion of its campaign drilling production wells on the Duva field. The rig is expected to work on the two new wells for a period of between 44 and 90 days. The wells will be drilled approximately 6.2 mi (10 km) northwest of the Snorre field.

Neptune Energy is the operator of the license and holds a 40% ownership interest. Concedo, Petrolia, and Idemitsu Petroleum each hold 20% ownership stakes in the license.

Wells 34/4-14 S and 34/4-15 A are the first two exploration wells to be drilled in license 882, which was awarded to Neptune and its partners in February 2017.