Neptune Energy starts gas production at Adorf Z16 well in Germany

Neptune Energy announced first gas production from its operated Adorf Z16 development well in the municipality of Hoogstede, in northwestern Germany.

Initial production tests indicate flow rates of up to 2,800 BOED. The Adorf Z16 well is expected to increase Neptune’s production from the license to around 4,000 BOED.

The Adorf Carboniferous gas field was discovered in 2020 and the first well – Adorf Z15 – was brought into production in October the same year.

“The Adorf Carboniferous field is one of the most exciting discoveries in Germany in recent years. It is one of Neptune’s most promising developments in Germany and demonstrates our desire to grow our business here,” said Andreas Scheck, Neptune Energy’s Managing Director in Germany

Drilling of the Z16 well reached final depth of 5,378 m in the Carboniferous formation in September 2021. The well has been successfully connected to a modern processing plant for treatment of the natural gas, which is located at the Adorf site.

Neptune is already planning further development of the Adorf Carboniferous gas field. The construction of a new well pad in the neighbouring community, Georgsdorf, is under way and a third well is scheduled to be drilled there in the second quarter of 2022.

Neptune Energy owns 100% of the Adorf Carboniferous gas field.