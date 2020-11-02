Neptune Energy starts production from Adorf field

Neptune Energy announced first gas production from the Adorf Carboniferous development in northwestern Germany. Initial results were positive following successful drilling of the Adorf Z15 appraisal well, in the municipality of Emlichheim. Subsequent production tests indicated flow rates of up to 1,700 BOE/day.

“The result of the Adorf Z15 well underlines the great potential for future gas production within this region. It is one of the most promising gas discoveries in Germany in recent years,” Andreas Scheck, Neptune’s Managing Director in Germany, said.

The well reached final depth of 3,500 m in February 2020. A modern processing plant for treatment of the natural gas has since been constructed at the site.

Neptune is operator of the Adorf field. Wintershall Dea is a joint venture partner. Neptune’s share in the Adorf Z15 well is 67%.