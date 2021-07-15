Neptune Energy’s wells digitized with gaming tech to enhance production, cut costs

Neptune Energy has announced the digitalization of its portfolio of subsea wells in Norway, using an innovative data visualization platform based on 3D gaming technology to enhance drilling and production efficiency, and reduce time and costs.

The new digital twins of Neptune’s wells were developed in collaboration with InformatiQ, an oil and gas data visualization specialist that combines infrastructure, wells and geology data to create detailed 3D models.

The developer’s GeologiQ cloud-based software combined raw E&P data in 3D and 2D environments and used 3D gaming technology to enable Neptune’s drilling and wells teams to visualize both historical and live data to improve well design and incorporate learnings in future operations.

Neptune Energy’s Director of Drilling & Wells for Norway, Thor Andre Løvoll, said: “By digitalizing all subsea wells within our Norwegian portfolio, we have greatly improved our ability to plan interventions, monitor drilling and production operations in real time and gain a better understanding of the wells’ history. Investing in innovations such as these improves efficiency by enhancing communication, interaction and decision-making across our business.”

This latest digital innovation for Neptune’s assets follows the creation of digital twins of several of its operated platforms in the Norwegian, UK and Dutch sectors of the North Sea, enabling offshore site inspections and maintenance planning to be carried out from onshore.

Neptune has also implemented virtual reality technology, originally developed to train astronauts travelling to the International Space Station, on the Neptune-operated Gjøa platform.

Neptune Energy’s Chief Information Officer, Kaveh Pourteymour, added: “The goal of our digitalization strategy at Neptune is simple: It’s how, through technology and digitization, we can support production efficiency and growth. By applying technologies smartly, we can maximize efficiencies and reduce waste in every area of our business.”