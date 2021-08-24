Neptune starts production from Duva development

Neptune Energy and its partners Idemitsu Petroleum Norge, PGNiG Upstream Norway and Sval Energi announced the successful start-up of production from the Duva development in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea.

Duva was developed as a subsea installation with three oil producers and one gas producer, tied back to the Neptune Energy-operated Gjøa semisubmersible platform.

To maximize efficiency, Duva was executed in parallel with the Gjøa P1 development which began production in February this year.

“Duva is an excellent example of a successful fast-track development, with production beginning less than five years after its discovery. Tied back to existing infrastructure, it has been delivered efficiently and under budget through strong collaboration with our partners and key suppliers, and is expected to have one of the lowest CO 2 emissions per produced barrel of oil equivalent (boe) on the Norwegian Continental Shelf,” said Odin Estensen, Neptune’s Managing Director in Norway. “The start-up of Duva further strengthens Neptune’s position in the northern part of the North Sea, a strategically important growth area for the global business.”

Duva is located 14 km northeast of the Neptune Energy-operated Gjøa field at a water depth of 340 m. Estimated total reserves are 71 million BOE, of which 56% is gas. It will add approximately 30,000 BOE/day (gross) to the Gjøa facility at peak production.