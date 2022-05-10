New annulus seal reduces rig trips, lowering cost of well construction and intervention

Baker Hughes unveiled its MS-2 annulus seal at the 2022 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston in May. It saves substantial operational rig costs by lowering overall wellhead installation costs due to reduced rig trips, according to the company. In this interview with DC from the OTC exhibition floor on 4 May, Dan Barton, Offshore Business Leader at Baker Hughes, talks about what makes the MS-2 unique compared with other annulus seals, as well as the impact the seal can have on the well over the course of its life.