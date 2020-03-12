New Halliburton drilling motor aims to help operators with long laterals, drilling costs

During the 2020 IADC/SPE International Drilling Conference in Galveston, Texas, Halliburton announced the commercial launch of NitroForce, a drilling motor that it says can increase drilling speed and help operators complete longer laterals faster. Shashi Talya, Senior Technology Manager of Drilling Motors at Halliburton, spoke with DC from the exhibition floor about its development and a case study involving the motor’s use on a 10,000-ft run in the US Mid-Continent region. Watch the video for more information.