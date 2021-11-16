New IADC subcommittee aims to foster industry efforts to improve energy efficiency, lower carbon emissions

Climate change is a growing challenge for drillers and the wider oil and gas community, requiring the industry to provide affordable energy while reducing its carbon footprint. With energy efficiency being recognized as a key component of these efforts, the IADC Advanced Rig Technology (ART) Committee has established an Energy Efficiency Subcommittee. The group aims to foster alignment among industry stakeholders on the technologies and behaviors that can help shepherd the industry into a low-carbon future. In this interview with DC, Konstantin Puskarskij, Head of Technical, International Division at Maersk Drilling and Co-Chair of the ART Energy Efficiency Subcommittee, discusses the group’s goals, as well as how the subcommittee fits within wider-scope efforts to combat climate change.