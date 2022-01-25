ISN white paper highlights leading causes, indicators of serious injuries, fatalities

ISN, a contractor and supplier information management company, released its latest serious injuries and fatalities (SIFs) white paper to further its mission of creating safe worksites. The company leveraged its platform data to analyze more than 60,000 recordable incidents from 2018 to 2020. The findings aim to help organizations identify trends in recorded incidents and provide actions they can take to mitigate future SIFs.

“It’s critical for organizations to understand the context leading to SIFs in order to prevent future incidents and prioritize the health and safety of individuals,” said Brian Callahan, President and COO of ISN. “By thoroughly analyzing data on SIFs, as well as near-misses and potential SIFs, organizations can continue on their journeys to zero incidents and for all workers to return home safe every day.”

Highlights from the white paper include: