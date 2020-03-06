News Cuttings

IADC meets with house members at oil and gas caucus event

On 11 February, IADC’s Vice President, Government and Industry Affairs Liz Craddock attended a Congressional Oil and Gas Caucus event in Washington, DC. The Caucus comprises a group of House Democrats dedicated to educating members of Congress about oil and gas production. During the event, Ms Craddock had the opportunity to speak to members of the Caucus about drilling contractors and their role in the industry and thank them individually for their support.

These included Representatives Mark Veasey (D-TX); Kendra Horn (D-OK); Henry Cuellar (D-TX); Lizzie Fletcher (D-TX); Lou Correa (D-CA); Jim Costa (D-CA); and Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX), who leads the Congressional Oil and Gas Caucus.

UL Lafayette Student Chapter tours Coastal Drilling rig

Petroleum engineering students from the University of Louisiana-Lafayette (ULL) were recently invited to tour Coastal Drilling Rig 22. The 3,000-hp barge rig – the largest of its kind in the world – provided an opportunity for the 25 students to connect the dots with their drilling education.

IADC ART Drilling Control Systems Subcommittee adopts new name as Data, Controls and Sensors Subcommittee

The IADC Advanced Rig Technology (ART) Committee has changed the name of the Drilling Control Systems Subcommittee to the Data, Controls and Sensors Subcommittee.

The name change reflects the broader scope of the subcommittee and its projects beyond just drilling control systems, with the group recently undertaking a significant project to revamp the IADC Daily Drilling Report (DDR) into the DDR Plus.

The group is now embarking on a new project to draft guidelines for Rig Sensor Stewardship, in cooperation with the IADC Maintenance Committee. The project aims to generate guidelines based on recognized standards and best practices for rig owners, equipment vendors and service companies to ensure their sensors and instruments perform as intended on a continuous basis.

The Data, Controls and Sensors Subcommittee holds monthly meetings at IADC’s Houston office, on the second Tuesday of each month.

The DCS Subcommittee is chaired by Nathan Moralez, BP, with Assaad Mohanna, National Oilwell Varco, serving as Vice Chair. The ART Committee is chaired by Robert van Kuilenburg, Noble Drilling, with Rob Shank, Parker Drilling, as Vice Chair.

IADC student chapter established at University of North Dakota

The University of North Dakota recently established a new IADC Student Chapter. Leadership comprises:

President: Mason Brisben ;

; Vice Presidents: Matthew Jelinski and Adam Husting ;

and ; Treasurer: Nicholas Knapp ;

; Advisers: Hui Pu (faculty) and Cameron Markert (Chevron)

The chapter recently invited Patterson-UTI Drilling’s Lannie Flade-land, IADC Rocky Mountain Chapter Chair, to tour the school’s petroleum engineering facilities and give a presentation on the industry and IADC.

Submissions for IADC Chairman’s anniversary award now being accepted

IADC believes in the importance of continually improving performance for the drilling industry. The Chairman’s Anniversary Award was developed to recognize field-based individuals who have made a direct impact on improved performance for their company, either through a project or personal effort. The award is given every five years as part of IADC’s anniversary celebrations.

Award winners will demonstrate how their innovative project directly improved performance in the field in one of the following ways: eliminating injuries; enhancing process safety; reducing NPT; improving equipment reliability; or increasing efficiency.

Submissions are being accepted through 31 May and will be judged based on the above criteria by a selected group of IADC staff and industry veterans. The winner will be contacted this summer, and the award will be presented during the IADC Annual General Meeting in November in San Antonio.