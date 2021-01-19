News cuttings

Precision’s Kevin Neveu named 2020 IADC Contractor of the Year

Kevin Neveu, Precision Drilling President and CEO, was named the 2020 IADC Contractor of the Year in November. Mr Neveu served as IADC Chairman in 2019. A key initiative during his term was the expansion of IADC’s student chapters. He also led the association to bring the industry together to collaboratively address common challenges and to continue its focus on advocacy with regulators and governments worldwide.

Mr Neveu, who has nearly 40 years of experience in the oilfield services sector, joined Precision Drilling in 2007. Previously, Mr Neveu was President of the Rig Solutions Group of National Oilwell Varco (NOV) and held senior management positions with NOV and its predecessor companies.

“We have thousands of truly exceptional people who work through the most challenging conditions imaginable. It’s been a privilege to work for, and with, so many great people, and I’m honored to be recognized by our association,” Mr Neveu said in accepting his award at the virtually held 2020 IADC Annual General Meeting on 6 November. “I can only accept this award on behalf of all the rig crews who continue to persevere through these challenging times.”

Mr Neveu holds a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Alberta and has also completed the Harvard Advanced Management Program in Boston, Mass. He currently serves as an adviser for the University of Calgary’s School of Public Policy.

New maintenance group welcomes participation

On 9 December 2020, the IADC Maintenance Committee hosted its first Equipment Integrity and Reliability Subcommittee Meeting. This new subcommittee will meet monthly in 2021, with the objective of providing a forum for drilling contractors to discuss and compile equipment related issues. Both land and offshore drilling contractors are invited. Companies that would like to participate in upcoming meetings should contact Thad Dunham, IADC Director of Government & Industry Affairs, at Thad.Dunham@iadc.org.

ART rig sensor stewardship guidelines out for comment

IADC is seeking industry feedback on V1.0 of the IADC Rig Sensor Stewardship Guidelines.

The IADC Advanced Rig Technology (ART) Committee, in collaboration with the IADC Maintenance Committee, kicked off the Rig Sensor Stewardship initiative in mid-2019. The goal was to generate guidelines based on recognized standards and best practices for rig owners, equipment vendors and service companies to ensure their sensors and instruments perform as intended on a continuous basis.

Nearly 100 industry volunteers came together over the past year to develop V1.0 of the guidelines.

IADC promotes Matt Giacona to assistant director, GIA

Matt Giacona has been promoted to IADC Assistant Director, Government & Industry Affairs (GIA). In this capacity, he is responsible for GIA matters from IADC’s Washington, DC, office, including maintaining oversight of federal issues and reporting on developments impacting our industry.

Shane Marchand, Hege Kverneland receive IADC Exemplary Service Awards

IADC recently recognized two long-time industry supporters – Shane Marchand and Hege Kverneland – with Exemplary Service Awards (ESAs).

At the 2020 IADC Annual General Meeting on 5 November, Mr Marchand was presented with an ESA in recognition of his advocacy for the drilling industry and service to IADC and its members.

Mr Marchand serves as Vice President, Marketing and Business Development for Helmerich & Payne (H&P).

Mr Marchand’s IADC work includes serving on the North America Onshore Advisory Panel, the World Drilling program committee and the Executive Committee. He also served as Chairman of the 2018 IADC/SPE International Drilling Conference and has been featured in numerous other IADC conferences/events as speaker or moderator.

Mr Marchand holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Baylor University and has more than 25 years of experience in the oil and gas industry. He has had roles of increasing responsibility within H&P and has been an integral part of the company’s expanded drilling operations.

“Mr Marchand always has time for IADC, and he has unending passion and energy for this industry,” Jason McFarland, IADC President, said.

Mr Marchand noted: “I’d like to thank Mr McFarland and the rest of the IADC staff for this honor. IADC does a wonderful job of representing our industry, and we need them now more than ever.”

On 8 December, Ms Kverneland received an ESA at the 2020 IADC World Drilling Conference. Prior to retiring in April 2020, Ms Kverneland served as Chief Technology Officer for National Oilwell Varco (NOV).

Ms Kverneland served for many years on the program committee for the IADC World Drilling Conference, as well as on the program committees for numerous other conference events. Additionally, she has been a strong contributor to various industry technical committees and has served as a moderator at many IADC conference events.

Ms Kverneland received her master of science degree in mechanical engineering from the Norwegian University of Science in 1990 and began her career with FluScan in 1991, which was later acquired by Hitec in 1994. In 1999, Hitec was acquired by NOV. Ms Kverneland became the Corporate R&D Manager at NOV in 2001 and held this position until 2009 before transitioning to the role of Chief Technology Officer.

“The spirit of camaraderie and friendship that characterizes our association has been immeasurably enhanced by Ms Kverneland’s presence, generosity and the giving of her time and talents to our organization,” Mr McFarland said in presenting the award.

In accepting the award, Ms Kverneland said: “It is a great honor to receive this award. I will continue being a strong supporter of all the work the industry is doing.”

Noble’s Tony Slater receives IADC Chairman’s Anniversary award

Anthony “Tony” Slater, Noble Drilling Superintendent for the Noble Lloyd Noble jackup, was recognized with the IADC Chairman’s Anniversary Award on 6 November at the virtually held 2020 IADC Annual General Meeting. The award, given every five years, recognizes individuals working in the field who have made a direct impact on improving performance for the drilling industry through a project or personal effort.

While introducing multi-machine control, automated drilling controls and wired drill pipe technology to the Noble Lloyd Noble, Mr Slater introduced multiple process safety measures to eliminate incidents and reduce risk. Over the past year, he also led the Noble Lloyd Noble team in delivering strong safety and performance results, leading to the rig having zero incidents in 12 months.

“Mr Slater completely transformed the way that the rig was looking at personal safety and process safety,” Julie Robertson, 2020 IADC Chair, said.