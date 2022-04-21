News cuttings

Volunteers needed for IADC ISP review subcommittee

The IADC HSE Committee recently formed a subcommittee for drilling contractors, onshore and offshore, to undertake a comprehensive review of the IADC Incident Statistics Program (ISP), focusing on updating definitions, reporting criteria and performance metrics.

The ISP has tracked safety and accident information for the drilling industry since 1962. It provides a record of data reflecting accident experience that can be compared with other industries, helping drillers identify the causes and trends of drilling industry injuries and providing a means of recognizing rig crews for outstanding safety performance. It also provides a benchmark for global HSE performance across the drilling industry.

Patrick Kearley, Global VP HSE and Training for Ensign Energy Service, will serve as Onshore Chairman for the ISP Subcommittee, and Paul Finnie, Director Global HSE for Diamond Offshore, will represent the offshore members. The subcommittee is proactively looking for representatives from onshore and offshore drilling contractors to participate, with the goal of creating a finished product that is fully representative of industry opinion. Its first meeting will be held on 9 May.

For more information, please contact Rhett Winter at rhett.winter@iadc.org.

IADC ART Energy Efficiency group launches projects

The IADC Advanced Rig Technology (ART) Committee recently kicked off three new projects and is calling for individuals in the drilling industry to join the efforts. The projects, which fall under the ART Energy Efficiency Subcommittee, are emission forecasting and reporting, emission reduction recommended practice for drilling operations, and an alternative fuels overview report.

Click here to indicate your interest in participating in one or more of these projects.

IADC, SPE student chapters collaborate to host virtual geothermal drilling event

IADC and SPE student chapters at the University of North Dakota co-hosted a virtual Geothermal Drilling Conference in late March. While enhanced geothermal systems offer tremendous potential, high drilling costs remain a critical challenge. The conference explored the causes of these high costs, such as low rates of penetration and wellbore instability issues. The event also presented a drilling optimization system designed for geothermal application.

This was the second event co-hosted by the two student chapters. The first event, focusing on carbon capture utilization and storage, took place in January.

Saudi Arabia’s KFUPM adds IADC student chapter

IADC has announced the 13th edition to its student chapter program: King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals (KFUPM) in Saudi Arabia.

The KFUPM Department of Petroleum Engineering was established in 1973 and started functioning on 14 September 1974 with an undergraduate program. The first BS degree in petroleum engineering was awarded in 1977. The department started its MS program in 1982 and its PhD program in 1985.

IADC’s Student Chapter program was started in 2017.

DEC Tech Forum to focus on drilling hazards, well design

On 15 June, the IADC Drilling Engineers Committee will host its Q2 Technology Forum, “Drilling Hazards and the Impact on Well Design and Delivery.”

This forum will explore the ongoing evolution in well design due to changes in philosophy, technology and risk. Well designs are constantly evolving, and wellsite operational practices continue to improve to mitigate exposure and risk. The forum will examine how the industry can quantify risk so that appropriate well designs can be planned and selected. Drilling engineering problems that could be explored in this forum include: subsurface hazards, offset wells, drilling technology, bit design and fluids.

Click here to register for the IADC DEC Q2 Technology Forum.