News Cuttings

IADC DEC forum tackles industry’s ‘brain drain’ challenge, explores actionable steps

On 21 September, the IADC Drilling Engineers Committee (DEC) hosted a forum featuring a panel discussion with Eric van Oort of UT Austin, Blaine Dow from Schlumberger and Scott Beautz from the National Energy Technology Laboratory, discussing challenges in attracting and recruiting the next generation of workers. Participants then worked in breakout groups to brainstorm specific actions that the industry can take to better position itself for the future. The ideas discussed during the forum will be used to draft a document with recommended actions for the industry.

Click here to watch a video with Blaine Dow on the IADC DEC Q3 Tech Forum.

IADC South Central Asia Chapter hosts technology meet

On 17 September, the IADC South Central Asia Chapter (SCAC) hosted its 35th technology meet in Mumbai, India. The event saw 220 people attending in person, more than 250 attendees on YouTube, and more than 50 attendees on Zoom. Members of the IADC Maharashtra Institute of Technology Student Chapter and IADC SCAC Young Professionals Subcommittee were in attendance.

The inaugural address was given by Pankaj Kumar, Director Offshore – ONGC, and the keynote address was given by O.P. Singh, IADC SCAC Chairman, Director (T&FS) – ONGC. Dynamic Drilling and Resolve Marine gave a presentation on jackup rig salvage, Shelf Drilling presented on technical innovations, and Schlumberger presented on directional casing while drilling.

IADC’s Warren honored with OEC Hall of Fame induction

At the 2022 Oilfield Energy Center (OEC) Gala on 17 September, Bob Warren, VP of Government and Industry Affairs at IADC, was inducted into the OEC Hall of Fame as an Industry Champion. The OEC established the Industry Champion award in 2016 to recognize individuals “whose fortitude and dedication created positive change in the workplace or culture of the offshore industry.” Honorees have typically championed a cause, policy, program or project that helped shape the industry for the better.

In addition to his distinguished career in the oil and gas industry, Mr Warren has been a member of the OEC Board for more than 20 years.

Ohio’s Marietta College forms IADC student chapter

The IADC Marietta College Student Chapter was officially formed on 15 September. The chapter, which became the 14th entry into the IADC Student Chapter program, elected the following officers: David “D.J.” LaRosa (Chairman); Thomas Caserta (Vice Chairman); Marvin Moore (Secretary); Garrett Nicol (Treasurer); and Cullen Dennis (Marketing & Recruitment Director).

The chapter held an initial officer’s meeting to discuss plans for the year. Potential upcoming events may include a tour of a top-hole air drilling rig, a tour of a drilling equipment testing facility, and a clay shoot outing jointly organized with Marietta College’s American Association of Drilling Engineers student chapter.

IADC student chapters serve as a supplement to academic instruction, offering students a chance to learn about the practical side of the industry.

Click here to learn more about the IADC Student Chapter program.