Noble Corp confirms new contracts for three previously warm-stacked rigs

Noble Corp has recently won several new contracts for its rigs to drill in 2021, with three rigs coming back from warm-stack as activity starts to pick up in the wake of the oil price downturn.

In its latest fleet status report published 11 March, Noble reported that its Noble Sam Turner jackup, previously warm-stacked since late September 2020, received a two-year contract from Total for work offshore Denmark. The contract was listed as starting in early March 2021, and dayrate was not disclosed.

Noble also confirmed that Santos has contracted its Noble Tom Prosser jackup for work in the Timor-Leste/Australia region starting in May 2021. On 3 March, Carnarvon, a partner in the joint venture, announced a 270-day contract for the Pavo-1 and Apus-1 exploration wells at the Dorado field offshore Western Australia. Santos and its partners used the Noble Tom Prosser to drill the Dorado-2 and Dorado-3 appraisal wells in 2019. The jackup has been warm-stacked since early November 2020, after previously working for Esso in Australia for most of the year.

Premier Oil awarded Noble a contract for the Noble Clyde Boudreaux semisubmersible, warm-stacked since August 2020, for work in Indonesia starting in July 2021. The contract will last until early November 2021. Dayrate was not disclosed.

In Saudi Arabia, Saudi Aramco rescinded a previously-issued 12-month suspension notice for the Noble Roger Lewis. The jackup is now on a six-week standby notice for well planning and rig maintenance. The two companies also agreed to a dayrate adjustment. For the period from 1 January through 31 December 2021, the dayrate has been adjusted to $139,000 while drilling for gas and $90,000 while drilling for oil, after which time the dayrate is scheduled to return to $159,000.