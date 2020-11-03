Noble Corp contracted to drill Core Project Phase 1 for IOG

Independent Oil and Gas (IOG) awarded a contract to Noble Corp for the use of the Noble Hans Deul on the Core Project Phase 1 campaign in the UK North Sea. The jackup will drill five production wells – one each at the Blythe and Elgood fields and three at the Southwark field – in 20- to 30-m (65-98 ft) water depth.

The drilling campaign is scheduled to begin in Q1 2021 and last into Q2 2022, with first gas scheduled for 3Q 2021. The contract includes extension options to drill up to two further wells.

“We are proud to support IOG and their partners on the Core Project Phase 1 drilling campaign. The Noble Hans Duel has a proven history of successful operations in the North Sea and we look forward to delivering safe and efficient operations for IOG on this important project,” said Robert Eifler, CEO of Noble Corp.