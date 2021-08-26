Noble Corp divests four jackups in Saudi Arabia

Subsidiaries for Noble Corp have reached a definitive agreement to sell four jackups to ADES International Holding for $292 million. Noble Corp said in a statement that it expects to generate approximately $285 million in cash from the transaction net of fees, expenses, and the settlement of working capital. The Noble Roger Lewis, Noble Scott Marks, Noble Joe Knight, and Noble Johnny Whitstine will be sold and the current drilling contracts novated to ADES.

Closing is expected before the end of October 2021 and is subject to the satisfaction of closing conditions, including novation of the drilling contracts and regulatory approvals.

“We are very pleased to have reached this mutually beneficial deal with ADES, which is accretive to our shareholders. The sale of these four jackups further bolsters our already strong balance sheet and improves Noble’s financial flexibility. As we look to 2022, our anticipated net cash position coupled with our expected free cash flow generation better positions the company to execute on our financial priorities to repay debt and return cash to shareholders,” said Robert Eifler, President and CEO of Noble Corp. “Our crews in the Kingdom have executed at the highest level for many years, and Noble and ADES are fully aligned to ensure this level of operational excellence is maintained. I would personally like to thank the Noble employees who will be hired by ADES for their dedicated service and wish them continued success.”