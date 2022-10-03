Noble Corp, Maersk Drilling complete merger agreement

Noble Corp announced that it has completed its merger with Maersk Drilling. The transaction concluded through the completion of Noble’s recommended voluntary public share exchange offer to the shareholders of Maersk Drilling. The companies are now operating as a single organization as of 3 October.

“Today marks an exciting new chapter as we bring together these two exceptional companies. The fundamental industrial logic of the combination is clear and has only grown stronger over the past year, driven by steady improvements in the offshore drilling market and a deeper appreciation of the immense talent across this newly combined team,” said Robert Eifler, Noble Corp President and CEO.

Noble has received preliminary commitments from a group of banks to enter into a $350 million, three-year term loan to replace the existing Maersk Drilling syndicated facilities. Additionally, Noble has received a preliminary commitment for a $150 million, three-year term loan to replace the existing Maersk Drilling loan with Danish Ship Finance. Each loan has an indicative initial interest rate of Term SOFR plus 3.50% with margin increases beginning in year two. The loans remain subject to final documentation and customary closing conditions, which Noble anticipates will be completed during the fourth quarter.

Noble expects to close a previously announced sale of five jackups (Noble Hans Deul, Noble Sam Hartley, Noble Sam Turner, Noble Houston Colbert, and Noble Lloyd Noble) to Shelf Drilling on 5 October for cash proceeds of $375 million.