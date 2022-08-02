People, Companies and Products

Noble Corp names Ian Macpherson as VP of Investor Relations

Aug 2, 2022
Noble Corp appointed Ian Macpherson as Vice President, Investor Relations effective 1 August.

Prior to joining Noble, Mr Macpherson served 18 years at Piper Sandler and its predecessor firm, Simmons Energy, as lead analyst for the global oil field services sector, including the offshore drilling industry. He holds a BS from Georgetown University and an MBA from Tulane University.

“We are excited to welcome Ian to the Noble team,” said Robert Eifler, President and CCEO of Noble Corp. “His industry knowledge and unique connection to the investment community will be invaluable as we embark on the next chapter of Noble’s story.”

