Noble Corporation and Maersk Drilling announce executive management team for combined company
Noble Corporation and Maersk Drilling announced the executive management team to be effective after the closing of the business combination announced on 10 November 2021.
The combined company will have a proven management team led by Robert W. Eifler as President and Chief Executive Officer. Other members of the executive management team for the combined company will include:
- Richard B. Barker – Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
- William E. Turcotte – Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary
- Joey M. Kawaja – Senior Vice President – Operations
- Caroline Alting – Senior Vice President – Operational Excellence
- Blake A. Denton – Senior Vice President – Marketing and Contracts
- Marika Reis – Chief Innovation Officer
- Mikkel Ipsen – Vice President of Human Resources
- Kirk T. Atkinson – Head of HSE
- Claus Bachmann – Vice President of Operations – North Sea
- Matthew J. Brodie – Vice President of Operations – Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific
- Garth Pulkkinen – Vice President of Operations – Americas
“This highly capable management team, comprised of existing leadership from both Noble and Maersk Drilling, will bring significant experience and strong leadership values to the combined company. Together, we will work to quickly and successfully integrate the two businesses and help deliver a differentiated value proposition for both our customers and shareholders,” Mr Eifler said in a statement.