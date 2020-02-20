Noble Corporation announces leadership transition plan

“On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Ms Robertson for her more than 40 years of leadership, as well as her significant contributions and tireless commitment to our company, customers and employees, especially during these past two years as CEO,” Julie H. Edwards, Lead Independent Director and Chair of the Nominating and Governance Committee, said. “Ms Robertson has been instrumental in helping Noble maintain its position as a global industry leader, and we look forward to continuing to benefit from her extensive experience and industry knowledge as executive Chairman.”

“Succession planning is a priority and key responsibility of the board, and we have undertaken a thorough and deliberate approach to identifying Mr Eifler as Ms Robertson’s successor,” Ms Edwards added. “Noble has a strong bench of leadership, and the selection of Mr Eifler as the company’s next CEO underscores our focus on developing internal talent. Mr Eifler is a proven executive who has held a range of responsibilities during his tenure at Noble, and his deep industry knowledge and strategic mindset make him the natural choice to be the company’s next CEO.”

“I am honored and humbled to have been entrusted by the board and am proud to lead our world-class employees and operations. Our strength remains in our people, and we will continue to focus on strong operational execution, to capitalize on our technologically advanced fleet, and to meet and exceed our customers’ expectations. I am also committed to continuing our focus on the company’s balance sheet and liabilities. I look forward to continuing to work with Ms Robertson, the board and leadership team over the coming months to ensure a smooth transition as we continue to execute on our initiatives to drive long-term value for all stakeholders.”