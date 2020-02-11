Noble Corporation, ExxonMobil agree to drilling services deal in Guyana-Suriname

Noble Corporation and ExxonMobil announced the execution of what they call a “unique” commercial enabling agreement for drilling services in the Guyana-Suriname Basin. The agreement defines contract terms for the continuation of drilling services using certain drilling units in Noble’s fleet.

The ultra-deepwater drillships Noble Bob Douglas, Noble Tom Madden, and Noble Don Taylor, which are currently executing drilling assignments for ExxonMobil offshore Guyana, are included in the framework agreement, and other drilling rigs may be added to the agreement. Noble Bob Douglas is located on the Liza Phase 1 development project in the Stabroek Block, while the other drillships are assigned to exploration drilling in the region.

“The Guyana-Suriname Basin stands as one of the world’s premier offshore exploration and development opportunities. Since establishing an operating presence offshore Guyana in March 2018, we have continued to expand our footprint in the region. The commercial enabling agreement with ExxonMobil takes our regional position a step further, as we benefit from multi-year contract visibility and utilization allocated across three of our premium drillships,” said Julie J. Robertson, Chairman, President, and CEO of Noble Corp.

The Noble Bob Douglas, Noble Tom Madden, and Noble Don Taylor are each Gusto P-10000 design ultra-deepwater drillships capable of operating in water depths of up to 12,000 feet. The rigs, which commenced operations during 2013 and 2014, are equipped with advanced drilling systems, and redundant subsea control technology and station-keeping systems.