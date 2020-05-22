Noble executes leadership transition plan

Noble Corporation announced that it has executed the leadership transition plan announced in February 2020. Julie Robertson has assumed the newly created role of Executive Chairman of Noble’s Board of Directors. Robert Eifler has been named President and Chief Executive Officer and has been elected as a member of Noble’s Board of Directors. Additionally, Kevin Corbett has been elected to Noble’s Board of Directors to replace a board member who did not stand for reelection.

“Over the course of my career at Noble, I have been extremely fortunate to work with what I consider to be the best group of people in the world and I am looking forward to continuing to work with the Noble team in my new role,” Ms Robertson said. “Mr Eifler possesses the company’s values, deep industry knowledge, and a strategic mindset that makes him the ideal choice to lead Noble into the future.”

“I would like to thank Ms Robertson for her leadership and contributions to the company in her role as CEO, as well as her guidance during the leadership transition process,” Mr Eifler said. “Our industry and our company are not alone in facing significant challenges in the current environment. I am honored to lead the men and women of Noble and I look forward to addressing these challenges together as we continue to maintain our focus on efficiently managing our business and strong operational execution of our technologically advanced fleet.”