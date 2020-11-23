Noble Holding Corporation announces confirmation of plan of reorganization

Noble Holding Corporation announced that the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas has issued an order approving the company’s joint plan of reorganization. The company is working towards emergence as soon as possible upon receipt of certain regulatory approvals, which could be received late this year or early 2021.

The plan, upon emergence, will equitize all outstanding bond debt, which currently totals $3.4 billion, and provide for a new $200 million investment in the form of second lien notes as well as a new $675 million secured credit facility.

“We are pleased to have reached this critical milestone and are eager to continue executing on our strategy,” Robert W. Eifler, President and CEO of Noble, stated. “I would like to thank our creditors, customers, vendors, advisors and employees, whose support throughout this process has been critical to reaching a consensual and efficient restructuring while maintaining our industry-leading operations. We look forward to emerging with a significantly improved balance sheet and remain committed to delivering the operational excellence that our customers have come to expect from Noble.”