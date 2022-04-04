Noble rig mobilized to drill Santos well offshore Australia

The Noble Tom Prosser jackup has been mobilized to Santos Energy-operated Apus-1 well in the Bedout Sub-Basin offshore Australia. The rig recently completed successful drilling in proximity to the Apus-1 well, which resulted in a material oil discovery.

The announcement was made by Carnarvon Energy, which holds a 20% ownership stake in the WA-437-P exploration permit where the Apus-1 well is located.

“Carnarvon is looking forward to the Noble Tom Prosser drilling rig very shortly commencing the Apus-1 well. The company hopes to share results from the Apus-1 well in coming weeks, with drilling activity anticipated to take approximately a month,” said Adrian Cook, Carnarvon Managing Director and CEO.