Noble’s Tony Slater wins IADC Chairman’s Anniversary Award

By Jay Stracke, Editorial Coordinator

Anthony “Tony” Slater, Drilling Superintendent for the Noble Lloyd Noble jackup, was recognized with the IADC Chairman’s Anniversary Award on 6 November at the virtually held 2020 IADC Annual General Meeting. The award is given every five years and recognizes individuals working in the field who have made a direct impact on improving performance for the drilling industry through a project or personal effort.

While introducing multi-machine control, automated drilling controls and wired drill pipe technology to the Noble Lloyd Noble, Mr Slater introduced multiple process safety measures to eliminate incidents and reduce risk potential. Over the past year, he also led the Noble Lloyd Noble team in delivering strong safety and performance results, leading to the rig having zero incidents in the past 12 months.

“Mr Slater completely transformed the way that the rig was looking at personal safety and process safety,” Julie Robertson, 2020 IADC Chair, said. “He is an incredible individual. I am very proud to call him my friend and peer, and he is somebody who does an incredible job for our company and for our industry.”

“I want to thank everyone involved in the process, and I gladly accept this award,” Mr Slater said. “I think it’s more important than ever in these strange times that we remain focused, but also open ourselves up to the use of new technology and adapting how we execute our work.”