Northern Lights well completed

“This is an important milestone in realizing the possibility of a CO ₂ storage on the Norwegian continental shelf,” Geir Tungesvik, Equinor’s Senior Vice President for Project Development, said.

“The preliminary results from the well so far have been positive. The drilling results will now be further analyzed before concluding,” Mr Tungesvik added. “Extensive amounts of data have been acquired through coring, logging, sampling and a production test. So far, we have proven a sealing shale layer and the presence of good quality sandstone in the reservoir.”

The partners in Northern Lights are analyzing these results as part of their final project’s decision process.

In line with a shared vision to stimulate necessary development of future carbon, capture and storage projects (CCS) through sharing, the partnership has decided that well data can be freely shared with external parties and the information will therefore be available for download. The solution is not yet decided.

Located some 2500 m below the seabed, this is the first well drilled in exploitation license 001. If the Northern Lights project is sanctioned, the well will be used for injection and storage of CO ₂ .

The Northern Lights partners plan for a potential investment decision in the spring of 2020. Such an investment decision is subject to agreement between the partners and government authorities on an implementation agreement, as well as ESA approval of the project. The project is subject to final approval by Norwegian authorities.