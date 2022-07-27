IADC, Regulation, and LegislationNewsVideos

NOV hosts work session to test new IADC dull bit grading system

Jul 27, 2022
On 20 July, the IADC Advanced Rig Technology (ART) Committee held a work session testing out the newly upgraded bit dull grading system. The session, hosted by NOV at its Springett Technology Center in Navasota, Texas, brought together drill bits and SMEs to carry out multiple dull grading exercises using the new system. Demonstrations of machine grading systems were also provided. In this video from the work session, DC talks to workgroup leaders and SMEs in attendance about the project’s progress, feedback from the industry and the next steps.

The revised IADC Bit Dull Grading Recommended Practice is available for industry comment until 1 August 2022. Click here for more information.

Jul 27, 2022
