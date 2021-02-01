NOV launches new PDC cutter technology

NOV’s ReedHycalog business unit has launched the ION+ polycrystalline diamond compact (PDC) cutter technology. ION+ cutters feature a wide range of application-specific cutter grades, incorporating refined diamond feeds, higher manufacturing pressures, new nonplanar interfaces, and thicker diamond tables with enhanced thermal stability. ION+ cutters are engineered to stay sharper for longer, delivering superior drilling performance in challenging formations. Leveraging cutter grade knowledge and a strong foundation in shaped cutter design, ReedHycalog engineers rapidly and continuously update cutter grades to meet thermal, abrasion, and toughness requirements for the application. By coupling shaped cutter technology with optimized cutter placement, ReedHycalog drill bits can achieve the perfect balance of efficiency and durability.