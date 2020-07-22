ODC launches “The Permian Fuels America” campaign

The Odessa Development Corporation (ODC) has announced the formation of a new strategic advisory committee, The Permian Fuels America (TPFA). TPFA is focused on promoting resources to retain the current Permian Basin work force in the midst of this economic downturn. Additionally, TPFA is driving collaborative industry initiatives to permanently change the vulnerability of American oil and gas production to the manipulations of foreign entities. Recognizing the gravity of the current situation and the monumental task of driving significant change, the ODC asked Kirk Edwards, President of Latigo Petroleum, to lead the committee.

Early in 2020, ODC retained The Perryman Group to perform an economic impact and analysis of the factors facing the Permian Basin Energy Sector and Odessa economy in the midst of the global oil market fluctuations and COVID-19 pandemic. ODC accepted the Perryman Report and the recommended strategies to overcome the negative impacts in May 2020. The creation of the advisory committee was a direct result of the findings and recommendations in the Perryman report.

“The efforts to support our community at this time require significant leadership locally and nationally, Wesley R. Burnett, ODC Director of Economic Development, said. “Mr Edwards immediately came to mind as a person who has the passion, drive, commitment and professional expertise necessary for a committee such as this.”

Upon agreeing to Chair the committee, Mr Edwards began recruiting prominent business leaders and community advocates from Odessa and Midland. The committee quickly came together to determine immediate actions and opportunities. With the help of the ODC’s creative agency of record, the committee developed “The Permian Fuels America” campaign. These messages can be seen throughout the community. A website was launched to provide more information to resources individuals and businesses might need to help weather this economic storm such as financial assistance or educational opportunities.

“I am honored to chair this committee and am so appreciative of the committee members that have stepped up to join the effort. We’ve really just started to identify and bring resources to bear that can assist individuals and businesses during this downturn,” Mr Edwards stated. “There is no single answer to the issues presented by the oil and gas industry’s massive oil glut complicated by the reduced demand for energy from the COVID-19 pandemic; so we are looking at everything possible from a local to a national level.”