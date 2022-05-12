Odfjell Drilling agrees to manage Seadrill West Hercules semisubmersible

Odfjell Drilling announced an agreement with SFL Corp to provide marketing and management services for the harsh environment semisubmersible West Hercules. The agreement is based on terms and conditions customary for this type of agreement.

“Odfjell Drilling is privileged to once again be chosen for our strong operational track record and marketing excellence in securing work. We further view the cooperation with SFL as strategically important,” the company said in a statement.

The rig is currently employed on a contract with an oil major in Canada until Q4 2022, after which it will return to Norway to complete a five yearly special periodic survey (SPS). Odfjell Drilling will take over as manager of the West Hercules as soon as the rig returns from Canada.

In order to secure work for the West Hercules once the SPS is completed, Odfjell Drilling has already started operational preparations and marketing of the rig.