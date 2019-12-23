Odfjell Drilling awarded platform drilling contract in Greater Ekofisk Area

Odfjell Drilling has announced that it has been awarded a platform drilling contract for ConocoPhillips Skandinavia AS.

The contract work includes drilling operations, work-over campaigns, P&A activities and all preventative and corrective maintenance of ConocoPhillips’ drilling facilities on three offshore platforms in the Greater Ekofisk Area.

The contract period is for five years, with an option to extend two times, each time by up to three years. The contract start date is estimated to the beginning of Q3 2020.