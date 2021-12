Odfjell Drilling has agreed with Lundin Energy on a contract option for the Deepsea Stavanger semisubmersible on a well on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).

The well has been exercised as part of the options agreed in the contract entered into between the parties in March 2021. The well will commence in January 2022 and will be completed prior to the commencement of the rig’s contract with Equinor on the NCS in Q1 2022.