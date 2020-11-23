Odfjell Drilling signs contracts with Equinor on Johan Sverdrup and Breidablikk

Reference is made to the stock exchange notices of 7 July 2020 and 5 October 2020, in which Odfjell Drilling announced the award of letters of intent with Equinor on Johan Sverdrup Phase 2 and Breidablikk drilling campaigns for Deepsea Atlantic and Aberdeen, respectively. The Breidablikk drilling campaign is subject to PDO approval. Final contracts for both drilling campaigns have now been signed on such conditions as disclosed in aforementioned stock exchange notices.

This news follows Equinor’s announcement that a production increase for the Johan Sverdrup field was called for by the end of 2020. By then, the production capacity will rise from 470,000 to approximately 500,000 bbl/day.