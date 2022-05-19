Odfjell Technology secures wellbore cleanup equipment and services contract from Petronas

Odfjell Technology, an offshore operations, well services technology and engineering solutions supplier, has been awarded a three–year contract with Petronas through its local agent, Time Marine Services, to provide all required tools, chemicals and services for the company’s wellbore cleanup operations in east Malaysia.

The agreement, awarded by Petronas subsidiary Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd, follows Odfjell Technology’s successful delivery of similar services to other operators offshore Malaysia.

“We are delighted with the confidence Petronas has shown in us through this contract award. We are committed to delivering strong operational and QHSE performance while being commercially attractive, which underpins our strategy to be the number one provider of wellbore cleanup operations in Malaysia,” said Paul Toner, VP of MEAA Well Services at Odfjell Technology.