OEG Offshore starts 2022 with exclusive distribution agreement

OEG Offshore (OEG) has announced an exclusive distribution agreement with a leading provider of well completion installation solutions, Blue Manta International (Blue Manta), headquartered in Aberdeen, UK.

The agreement covers Blue Manta’s full range of packaged completion equipment across the Americas, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific regions and will allow for immediate mobilization to the offshore oil and gas sector. With more than sixty bases spanning six continents, OEG is uniquely positioned to deliver Blue Manta’s packaged rental solutions to support completions and workover operations with standard and bespoke spooling units, sheave wheels, pressure test equipment and associated services.

All completion equipment is rated to leading international offshore standards allowing Blue Manta’s equipment to be deployed in the strictest offshore environments.

Blue Manta’s technical support team with extensive operational know-how and strong engineering capability will be available to deliver superior technical and commercial completion solutions for clients in the Americas, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific regions.

“Our new partnership with Blue Manta allows our customers in key oil and gas regions to access a complementary range of well service equipment from our broad range of worldwide locations, while benefiting from the technical support and expertise of an established and highly respected partner,” said John Helton, CEO of OEG.

“We are very excited to be teaming up with OEG Offshore, which will allow us to significantly expand our international offering and meet the growing demand for our equipment in other regions, from both new and existing customers. The existing OEG Offshore locations provide the ideal springboard for growth and we are confident that by working alongside their teams, we can also provide the same level of customer service and competitive pricing which we are known for in the UK, Norway and Australia,” said Neil Hardie, Founder and Managing Director of Blue Manta International.