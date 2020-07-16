OneSource and Daubert Cromwell align to protect, preserve offshore rigs

OneSource AS has partnered with VCI manufacturer Daubert Cromwell to offer its services globally.

This strategic alliance combines technical expertise in greenfield and brownfield projects, stacking, preservation and engineering with VCI solutions proven to protect and extend the life of industrial equipment.

In addition to its Norwegian operation, OneSource has on-site presence in Singapore, Vietnam, Korea and Nigeria.

Daubert Cromwell manufactures and supplies OneSource with its full range of field-tested VCI products for shutdown and stacking projects. It offers rust preventive oils, VCI films, plus emitters that meet NORSOK requirements.

Daubert Cromwell is ISO certified, RoHS and REACH compliant. Corporate headquarters is in the US, with subsidiaries operating in Brazil, China, Europe and Mexico.